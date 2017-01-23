Kate Lawrence Part 1: Waltja Tjutangku Palyapayi means “doing good work with families”
When you’ve worked in the one of the best run Aboriginal organisations in Australia for well over a decade, then you have some interesting stories to share.
Waltja Tjutangku Palyapayi Aboriginal Corporation in Alice Springs supports remote Indigenous communities across almost a quarter of the Northern Territory. Kate Lawrence reflects on her time with Waltja and how it has shaped her ideas about service to country and service to community.
Interviewer Nicky Page
