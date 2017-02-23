Joe Szakacs – Changes to Penalty Rates

The Fair Work Commission announced yesterday that Sunday penalty rates for hospitality and retail workers would be cut down to time and a half rates, in an effort to reduce costs for businesses, and increase trading hours on Sundays and public holidays.

The move has sparked a significant backlash from workers in the affected industries, and union representatives are speaking out against the changes.

SA Unions Secretary Joe Szakacs joined presenters Jennie and Ian this morning to talk about the potential cuts.

Produced By: Tom Jordan