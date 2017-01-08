Jazz Cafe Playlist Sunday January 8th 2017
08 Jan 2017
Track Artist Album
Russian Rag Society Syncopators Congo Square A
Peter Gunn Theme Lucky Seven Lucky Seven Demo A
Doctor Jazz Max Harris & The New Hot Peppers Trad Jazz Vol 2
Code MD-2 Frank Russell Circle without end
Cute Count Basie Count Basie – Jazz Masters
Salute to Satchmo (Medley) Mack the Knife Kenny Ball & his Jazzmen Kenny Ball & his Jazzmen
It’s you or no one Royal Australian Navy Band Admiral’s Own Big Band-Straight Ahead A
Sometimes I’m happy e type jazz Anything goes A
My funny Valentine Wynton Marsalis The very best of Cool Jazz
Ta-ra-ra-boom-der-e Gene Krupa Wire Brush Stomp
That old Black Magic Admiral’s Own Big Band-Straight Ahead /Laura Nichols Admiral’s Own Big Band-Straight Ahead A
One Bass Hit Modern Jazz Quartet Cool Jazz
Blues is my favourite colour Rostrevor College East End Blues Band Red, Black and Blues A
Drummin' Man Gene Krupa /Irene Day Wire Brush Stomp
Line for Lyons Gerry Mulligan Quartet Cool Jazz
Swim, Jim Zoot Sims Cool Jazz