Janet Morice – WW1 letters home

What happened when Peace Activist Mabel Gardner discovered her brother had voluntarily enlisted in the Australian Army to serve in WWI? Well, it caused great disruption and division in the family.

Janet Morice discovered letters between her Grandmother Mabel and Mabel’s brother Tom. They were educated and eloquent people, so you can imagine that the letters are extremely interesting, giving us a very intimate peep into how war affected Australians during that very emotional time.

Interviewer Fiona White