Jan 30 – 2017 – Dadanii Okwabi from the Damushi Ensemble
Dadanii has an amazing story, from growing up in a house in Ghana where music was discouraged, to accompanying Fleetwood Mac at 8 years old…He is now based in Adelaide, but a regular in Ghana and well known in Europe etc. while being relatively unknown here….
We feature some new trax from a new CD – and it sounds straight from Womadelaide – as good as anything you’ll likely hear! In fact we even had a rare moment – a phone call afterwards of thanks and congratulations from a listener who had thoroughly enjoyed the show!
