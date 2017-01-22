Jan 22 – positive Psychology with Shelley Rogers, including the PERMA model and PERMA +

Shelley Rogers introduces us to the PERMA model of positive psychology and then the PERMA + concepts.

Some great ideas about keeping healthy, active and making a positive difference for ourselves, our loved ones and this planet we all rely on!

 

You might like to find out more – https://www.authentichappiness.sas.upenn.edu/

Show includes a Geoff Johnston poem.

