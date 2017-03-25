Jacob Boehme – Creative Director Yirramboi First Nations Art Festival

Belvoir is now accepting entries for The Balnaves Foundation Indigenous Playwright’s Award. This award is open to all writers of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent.

Hamish Balnaves, the general manager of the Balnaves Foundation, has said the idea behind the award is to encourage and support indigenous playwrights and to hear their important stories.

Earlier Tara Nash spoke with artist and Creative Director Jacob Boehme about this topic, and in a broader sense, the challenges the indigenous art sector is experiencing.

Image sourced by: http://belvoir.com.au/for-artists/awards/