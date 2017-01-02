It’s Getting Hot In Here – A Climate Change Exhibition

It’s Getting Hot in Here is an upcoming Climate Change Exhibition presented by local artist Azzurro, aka Aaron Baltic. It aims to educate, inform and entertain the public on the urgency for action on climate change. The exhibition also features work by more than 30 other artists who specialise in various mediums.

Presenter Ineke Mules was joined by Azzurro and contributing artist Steven Papas to speak about the upcoming exhibition.

Produced by Ineke Mules