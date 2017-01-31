Is police pursuit policy protecting the public?
01 Feb 2017
Following the carnage caused by a reckless driver in Melbourne, in which six pedestrians died, questions have once again arisen about policies governing police pursuits, and whether they properly balance the need to apprehend criminals with maintaining the safety of the public.
Professor of Criminology Terry Goldsworthy joined Jennie to discuss Australian policy and how it might be improved.
Produced: Tim Sutherland
Image sourced from Wikimedia Commons
