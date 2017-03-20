Invisible Scars and Invisible Mending

Mike Ladd is a wonderful contributor to Adelaide’s poetry scene.

He’s an award-winning writer, radio producer and presenter.

His latest work ‘Invisible Mending’ ranges across genres including essay, memoir, short story and poetry and explores themes of scarring and healing, connection and disconnection in the Australian community.

Mike and Jennie caught up after his Writers Week session to talk about it. They started off the discussion by talking where we’d be without literature.