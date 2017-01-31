Interview with The Pablo Collective

A couple of weeks ago, a vague post about a dream of an album on a music discussion board amounted to the users of the board coming together and creating the album of this users dream.

It went like this:

“I keep having this dream where Kanye puts out a new albums called “The Death of Pablo” It’s just 4 songs, Ultralight Wall, Washed Up, Father Stretch My Hands pt. 3 and Fade pt. 2

They are all around 20 minutes. It sounds like the originals but just 20 times darker in both lyrics and production also, Fade pt. 2 has 10 minutes of Kanye talking about his innermost fears and what happens when you die after a few minutes of silence”

About 16 different people, all strangers to one another, created this album inspired by Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo called The Death Of Pablo. An experimental hip hop/dark ambient/sound collage/noise album, that sampled heavily from the source material, as well as original parts and other samples.

Marc Onofrio of Latitudes spoke to Tau-9 and Nimnohi, two of the contributors/organisers of the project, to discuss how the project came about, some of the inner workings of the album, and the huge positive reaction it’s gotten in just the handful of days it’s been out.

You can listen to the album for free at https://thepablocollective.bandcamp.com/releases