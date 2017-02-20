Interview: Tom Walker

Ben Hauser, of Monday Range caught up with comedian Tom Walker, to chat about his new fringe show: Bee Boo ( the second instalment of his previous show Beep Boop).

WARNING: This interview contains an extreme amount of laughter, and an interesting ‘Bee or Boo’ quiz.

You can catch Tom Walker, and his brand new show from the 17th of February until March 19th (everyday except Monday) at the Garden of Unearthly Delights.