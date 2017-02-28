Interview: Thea Fitz-James – Drunk Girl

Emerging Canadian playwright, thespian and academic Thea Fitz-James has returned to Adelaide Fringe with her latest show, Drunk Girl, a play that intimately explores the celebration and terror of women who drink. The play, which is described as part theatre piece and part storytelling show, endeavours to examine the cultural biases and expectations that surround drunk women- particularly those who are young and well-educated.

After appearing on The Range last year to discuss her debut Fringe show Naked Ladies, Thea joined Range producers Phoebe Montgomery and Julian Kusabs in studio to discuss her performance, including what it’s like to inhabit the identity of the drunk girl. Drunk Girl will be showing at Tandanya Theatre from March 3-19.