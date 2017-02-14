Interview: Tegan Quinn (Tegan and Sara)

Range host Julian Kusabs talks to Tegan Quinn from internationally acclaimed indie-pop group Tegan and Sara. Creating music together since 1995, Tegan and Sara have witnessed many changes in both their own artistic sound and in the political climate regarding the LGBTQ community. Tegan discusses what this has meant for the band as well as other subjects including touring Australia, releasing an official ice cream, romantic inspiration and the newly established Tegan and Sara foundation.