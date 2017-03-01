Interview: Shirley Gnome

“The Queen troubadour of intelligent black-comic sex balladry” (Edmonton Journal) makes her return to Australia this year with an all new show. Armed with her guitar and sharp wit, this internationally acclaimed, award-winning cabaret comedian will sing you shameless, obscenely honest songs about sex and human nature that will have you in stitches.

Holly and Andy caught up with Shirley on The Range to talk all about her show “Taking it up the Notch” which runs from 7-19 March at the Royal Croquet Club.