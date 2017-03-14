Interview: Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Festival season may be nearly over, but there’s still a lot happening in Adelaide to get excited about! The Melbourne Ska Orchestra is returning to Adelaide this March 2, and will be playing at the Gov as part of their latest national tour. Riding a galactic high since the release of their award-winning debut album last year, the Melbourne Ska Orchestra family are back to celebrate the release of Saturn Return, a full length album of previously unreleased recordings.

Bandleader Nicky Bomba joined Range presenter Phoebe Montgomery on the phone to discuss Melbourne Ska Orchestra’s upcoming tour and the release of Saturn Return.