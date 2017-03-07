Interview: Mark Tripodi (Anteworld)

SA playwright Mark Tripodi is debuting his new play Anteworld at this year’s Adelaide Fringe, which premieres at the Bakehouse Theatre on March 13. The play closely examines our obsession with tragic stories and fatalism, worthy and unworthy punishment, and love beyond death, framed within a unique retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Mark joined Range presenter Phoebe Montgomery in studio to talk more about this exciting new production, as well as providing a small crash course in Greek mythology.

Content warning: Strong language.