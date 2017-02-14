Interview: Kirbanu

Singer-songwriter Kirbanu Klein has a cult following in Adelaide and other parts of the world, through her beautiful acoustic melodies, stunning vocals and incredible ease in connecting with her audiences. She returns to Adelaide Fringe in 2017 to perform her new show, Atmospheric Pop Dreams, a soulful blend of skilled guitar play and atmospheric soundscapes. The show will be performed various locations between February 23 and March 9 during Adelaide Fringe, including a show at the Kentish on February 26. More detailed information regarding show times and locations can be found on her Facebook page.

Having previously appeared on The Range in 2016, Kirbanu joined Range presenters Phoebe Montgomery and Julian Kusabs in the studio to discuss her new show, and to catch them up on her movements during the last year.