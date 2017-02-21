Interview: Ingrid Garner and Macabra

After receiving rave reviews at last year’s Fringe, Ingrid Garner has returned to Adelaide to perform her self-written play, Eleanor’s Story: An American Girl in Hitler’s Germany. Hosted at the Tandanya Theatre between February 22nd and March 19, Eleanor’s Story is a one-woman, multi-media dramatic play, portraying the experiences of an American family who spent seven years living in Hitler’s Germany.

Ingrid has also brought her mysterious friend Macabra with her to this year’s Fringe. Macabra has been described as a skinful, sinful cinema seductress, and is screening some of the finest failures in film during the 2017 Adelaide Fringe. Her show, B Movie Bash, includes a panel of comedians that provide hilarious commentary while the film is screening, and will be taking place at The Producers Bar and Exchange until March 12.

Range producers Phoebe Montgomery and Julian Kusabs brought Ingrid and Macabra into the studio for a special joint interview to talk more about their upcoming performances.