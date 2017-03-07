Interview: Gnomes vs Mermaids

Independent Adelaide theatre collective Such Cliché are back at this year’s Fringe with a whole new magical adventure! After premiering their comedy musical Gnomes vs Aliens at the Fringe last year, the team are back with a new sequel called Gnomes vs Mermaids, where audiences will join the Gnomes as they head to the high seas and battle disgruntled mermaids.

Members of Such Cliché joined Phoebe Montgomery in the studio to discuss the show, ending the interview with two songs from the production – Wrap Your Fingers Around My Love and Make Love to A Gnome.

Content warning: Sexual themes.