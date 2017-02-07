Interview: Forte and Rapscallion
07 Feb 2017
Phoebe and Julian were joined in the studio by Forte and Rapscallion, two talented Adelaide musicians and performers taking part in the #NoFilter Fair. This great event will be taking place on the 19th of February at the Carclew featuring live music, performances and circus arts. They discuss this exciting event as well as topics such as Adelaide’s local music scene, musical inspiration and domestic violence awareness work.
