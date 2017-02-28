Interview: Duncan M. Turner

Local comedian Duncan M. Turner is a well known face in the Adelaide stand up scene. Last year he wowed Fringe audiences with his debut comedy show, Duncan Turner Was An Inside Job. This year, he has returned to Fringe with his own spin on the end of the world, taking audiences through a short and hilarious history of almost apocalypses in his latest show The Ends Is Nigh.

Duncan joined Range presenters Phoebe Montgomery and Julian Kusabs in studio to discuss his new show, as well as his favourite apocalypses and conspiracy theories. The Ends Is Nigh will be showing at Producers Bar until March 19.