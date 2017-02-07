Interview: Amanda Palmer

American singer-songwriter and best-selling author Amanda Palmer is well known for being outspoken and expressive, particularly on topics such as feminism, art and the current state of US politics. Formerly one half of Boston cabaret punk duo The Dresden Dolls, Amanda has carved out a truly impressive solo career. In recent years, she released her first book, The Art of Asking, and has launched countless new and exciting projects through the crowd-funding platform Patreon.

After last visiting Australia in 2013, Amanda Palmer has returned to perform a series of intimate and stripped-back performances across the country, including two shows back-to-back in Adelaide. An Evening With Amanda Palmer will be hosted at the Adelaide Festival Centre on February 24 and 25, doors opening at 7:45PM.

Amanda Palmer joined Range presenter Phoebe Montgomery over the phone to talk more about these exciting performances, beginning with what Adelaide audiences can expect from an evening with Amanda Palmer.

Content Warning: Strong language.