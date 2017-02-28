Integration – An immersive theatrical exhibition

For something a bit different this festival season, the Waterside Workers Hall is hosting ‘Integration’, incorporating elements from feminist technoscience, queer ecology, surrealist dramaturgy, and generative art from performers and artists from South Australia and New South Wales.



Organiser Thomas Capogreco and visual designer Matthew Gorgula joined Jennie to explain the unique exhibition.

You can catch Integration from March 1-3 at Waterside Workers Hall in Port Adelaide from 8pm.

Produced by Jennie Lenman

