Only a few weeks ago we had 18 major industry, social and environment groups declaring in an open letter to the Federal government that they wanted policy certainty on energy. Nothing significant came of it, and it was still business as usual, with ample quantities of renewables-bashing thrown in. The mainstream media joined the party. It took an offer from tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to attract trigger interest in alternative solutions. He offered to install a massive battery storage system in South Australia “in 100 days, or it’s free”. To gain additional insights, Des Lawrence spoke to David Holmes, Senior Lecturer in Communications and Media Studies at Monash University.

Pexels image: (CC0)

Elon Musk: I can fix South Australia power network in 100 days or it’s free