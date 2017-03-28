How misinformed celebrities are affecting our health

Would you believe a mechanic about medical advice, or trust a dentist with car advice, or a celebrity chef who gives health advice?

Pete Evans is back in the spotlight about the paleo diet after his appearance on the Seven network’s Sunday Night program.

In response to this, the AMA’s President Michael Gannon said that Evan’s is putting his fans’ health at risk by promoting the fad diet, he should stick to the pearl couscous and the scientists can stick to pertussis.

Dr Sof Andrikopolous, Associate Professor at the Department of Medicine at the University of Melbourne has done a study into the paleo diet, joined Jennie Lenman to discuss.

Produced by Kvitka Becker