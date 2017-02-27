How Homophobia Made it Possible to Get Away with Murder

From the late 70s to early 90s, more than 80 men died or disappeared in a slew of gay-hate crimes.

Many of those cases still remain open to this day because they received little or no police attention.

Duncan McNab was police detective in the NSW force from 1977 to 1986, and in his new book Getting Away with Murder, he explores why so many of those cases were ignored. He joined Jennie to tell us about the culture of the time.

Gay & Lesbian Community Services SA provide support for the LGBTIQ community in South Australia, and can be reached at (08) 7222 9152

