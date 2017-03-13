How could the future change with Driverless Cars?

Driverless cars have been in the news more and more lately, and we’ve even had companies set up shop here in Adelaide to test them.

At the moment, all driverless cars require a human driver in the seat as well, but as time goes on we might see the need for a backup driver phased out.

But if that happens, we could see some surprising changes to the way we use cars, something Jonathan Roberts, Professor of Robotics at Queensland University of Technology has written about. He joined Jennie to discuss what this exciting new technology could mean for cities around the world.

Produced by Thomas Luke

Image Credit: GmanViz, Flickr