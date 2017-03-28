In an effort to make Adelaide a more dog friendly city, the Adelaide West End Association is hosting Houndwave, a dog’s day out!

With live music, food, market stalls and more, Houndwave is every dog’s dream festival.

To find out more information on the event, click here.

Andrew Wallace from the Adelaide West End Association joined us with his dog Betty this morning, listen in to the podcast to hear the full interview.

Produced by Tim Sutherland