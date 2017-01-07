Hooked on Thai

Thomas (Pui Chi) Ng was hooked into the delights of Thai food as a teenager when he first tried the street food served from the back of a local grocery. Flavours, textures – and chilli.

Now he clearly delights in heading the team at Nu Thai in Adelaide’s Morphett Street.

Thomas nominates Golden Cups as one of their signature dishes – combining colour, flavour, texture and aroma. That start surely leads to crispy skin barramundi, twice-cooked pork belly, and a variety of dishes from palace to street food.

He emphasises simplicity – but it is a simplicity which effortlessly conjures up pleasing complexity.