Homelessness services come together for Inner City Street Crew

Last month, the State Government launched the Inner City Street Crew, a program which aims to reduce rough sleeping in the Adelaide CBD and surrounding areas.

The program brings together a number of organisations already working in homelessness services, including the Hutt St Centre, Baptist Care SA, Uniting Communities and HYPA.

Small Change’s Bonnie Parker caught up with Dan, who is from HYPA and is part of the new Street Crew, for a chat about the work of HYPA and the new program.

Produced by Bonnie Parker