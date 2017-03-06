HMAS Yarra II: The 75th anniversary of her loss. Lest we forget

Not many people are aware of the fact that this month, March 2017, contains the 75th anniversary of some of the saddest days in Australian history. They were the days in 1942 when we lost two of our ships the HMAS Perth and the HMAS Yarra II, along with hundreds of our husbands, fathers, brothers, sons, lovers, nephews and cousins.

This Podcast tells the story of the last hours of the valiant little ship, HMAS Yarra and her crew. They deserve our remembrance and our gratitude.

Presenter Fiona White.

Producer Helen Meyer

Reference: HMAS Yarra’s last stand, from the Royal Australian Navy production “The History of the Royal Australian Navy Volume Two 1919-1945”.

We acknowledge the kind assistance provided by Sea Power Centre Australia