HMAS Perth: The 75th anniversary of her loss. Lest we forget

On 14 February 1942, after distinguished service in the Mediterranean, HMAS Perth sailed for the Java theatre of war to help defend the Dutch East Indies and escort shipping to Australia. Many of her crew, although already battle experienced, were only 17, 18 or 19 years of age.

She put up an incredible fight against overwhelming Japanese forces near Sunda Straight between the islands of Java and Sumatra.

The sun rose on 1st March 1942 on a sea of bodies amid flotsam and jetsam, with survivors of the Perth struggling to stay alive in the midst of the turmoil. Many of the survivors were swept out by the strong current to die in the empty waste of the Indian Ocean.

At the time of her loss Perth‘s ship’s company totalled 681. Three hundred and fifty three did not survive the sinking. There were 328 survivors. Four of them died ashore without having been taken prisoner. 106 Perth survivors died in captivity.

