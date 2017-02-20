Gritty, Dark, Funny – Trainspotting Live

In one of the most immersive plays you’ll ever experience, Trainspotting Live, is gritty, real and raw… in some moments very funny and in others, deeply dark and disturbing.

Based on the novel by Irvine Welch and reminiscent of the 1996 film adaptation, the play adaptation by Harry Gibson has come over to Australia following rave reviews at Edinburgh – where the story is set.

Gavin Ross and Rachael Anderson are actors in the show and they joined Jennie in studio to talk what went into making the play.