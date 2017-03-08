Greens vs Centrelink

Centrelink’s bungled robo-debt recovery program was scrutinised in parliament yesterday by a Senate committee – a motion put forward by Greens senator Rachel Siewert’s with support from Labor and the Nick Xenophon Team.

Since late last year thousands of Australians have been wrongly charged for payment Centrelink’s automated system calculated they owed by cross-checking tax and welfare records.

Ben Eltham from independent news site New Matilda joined us in the studio.

