Graham Thom – Amnesty and Human Rights in Australia

Amnesty International this week released a report card on how the world is doing when it comes to protecting human rights.

Here in Australia the main concerns surround the high incarceration rates of indigenous Australians and the plight of refugees in offshore detention.

Reports of abuse, neglect, self-harm and mental illness have surrounded both refugees and imprisoned indigenous children in Australia all of which violate statutes of international law.

Graham Thom, Refugee Coordinator for Amnesty International, spoke to us about the issues this morning.

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons