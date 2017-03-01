The critically acclaimed show, Game of Thrones, has seen fans across the world go wild and unlock their creative sides. Many dress up in costumes, others unleash their writing skills through fanfictions, and one group of comedians has even created a production around it – Graeme of Thrones.

The internationally sold out show has explored the seven kingdoms, and has arrived in Adelaide for the Fringe Festival.

John-Luke Roberts who plays Graeme joined Jennie Lenman to discuss the show, and also his solo show Dreamboat, which can be seen at the German Club.

Produced by Morgan Burley

Image from Graeme of Thrones Website