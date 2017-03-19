Government Leaking of Private Information
20 Mar 2017
Following a recent development in the ongoing Centrelink controversy, in which a blogger’s private information was leaked, questions have been raised about why this has been allowed to happen from a Government agency.
Assistant Professor in Law from Canberra University Bruce Arnold spoke with us about how this has happened and what the effect of the government legally leaking citizen’s information could have.
Produced by Tom Mann
