Global Economy with Tim Harcourt
08 Feb 2017
Between the election of President Donald Trump in the US, and Brexit in the UK, the face of international trade is changing.
As Trump makes America increasingly economically isolated, Australia needs to find its place in the new global economy.
Economics expert Tim Harcourt, ‘The Airport Economist’, joined us this morning to break down the situation.
Produced by Tim Sutherland
Image sourced from Pixabay
