Giving Youth a Voice

Youth Parliament is a program run by the YMCA focused around personal development, empowerment and advocacy for young people.

It gives youth a chance to share their voice on social issues and makes the state government take notice

The program hits it peak in July when participants take over parliament house to debate their bill topics. Breakfast producer Chloe Holmes spoke to the Youth Governor Appurva Raaj about why youth voice is important and how the Youth Parliament works.

Produced by Thomas Luke

Image Credit Wikimedia Commons