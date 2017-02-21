Getting wet and wild with SOAP

A Fringe favourite is back; splash filled with a mix of contemporary circus, comedy, physical theatre and cabaret.

After being an absolute hit in 2015, direct from Germany, SOAP is back in Adelaide this year with plenty of bath time antics.



Dan Stern and Nicole Ratjen from the production joined Jennie in studio to talk about their unique performance.

You can catch SOAP at The Peacock, Gluttony at the Adelaide Fringe until March 19th.

Produced by Kvitka Becker

Image sourced from the SOAP Facebook page