Getting help to apply for Stolen Generations reparations

After many years of struggle for recognition and compensation, Aboriginal people who were stolen from their families as children can now apply for reparations from the South Australian government.

The Stolen Generations Reparations Scheme was created by the state government to recognise hurt and suffering and to provide an alternative to legal action for members of the Stolen Generations.

The Scheme has been open for nearly a year and closes at the end of March. The Aboriginal Legal Rights Movement is encouraging people to speak to them soon if they are considering applying.

Dwayne Coulthard from Aboriginal Legal Rights Movement (ALRM) speaks to us about the scheme and how the ALRM can help people who think they may be eligible.

For further information on the Stolen Generations Reparations Scheme:

SA Government Stolen Generations Reparations Scheme web page

Aboriginal Legal Rights Movement Phone 1800 643 222, Email info@alrm.org.au

Produced by Lucy Kingston