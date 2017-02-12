Germany’s Energy Switch
13 Feb 2017
Germany’s transitioning towards renewable energy nationally from fossil fuels. We spoke with Anna Kallies on why the change and are there any tips Australia could get to better energise!
Produced by Tom Mann
