Frome Street Bikeway – The Issue From Both Sides

Since its implementation in 2014, the Frome St Bikeway has sparked discussion, debate and created dilemmas for both drivers and the city council alike.

Despite this ongoing backlash, earlier this week the City Council announced a revised approach to the $12 million City Bikeways project, which will see the Frome St bikeway updated and partially redesigned over the coming years.

We spoke to Mayor of Adelaide Martin Haese and the Chair of Bicycle Institute SA, Ian Radbone to discuss both sides of the issue.

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen

Image Source: Barrylb