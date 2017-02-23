Fringe Review – Hans Mein Camp

Hans Mein Camp – The Octagon, Gluttony, February 21st 2017

“If your offended now, you fuckin wait!!” Hans is on stage, with his fabulous dancers “The Lucky Bitches” and funked up band “The Ungrateful Bastards”, taking us to a future world of total Hans. Armed with killer fashion, lines to die for and a wicked repartee most of us would have to spend a lifetime with a devil to learn, “Mein Camp” is a fast punchy critique of contemporary fame and politics underpinned by the intelligence wit and humour of Adelaides parody of the only german in this slick city…HANS. Unstoppable with inventive reworking of pop, soul and (yes they do deserve a genre) Weill and Brecht .The sequined powerhouse of harm and charm laid threadbare the rank social corruption of conservatism, hypocrisy, discrimination and wannabees pervading our lives. Imagining a future free of their zero sum game vices, Hans illuminates us with the possibility of creativity and glamour. It might sound like a heavy mission, Hans does it effortlessly. Funny, provocative, profane, smart and downright cheeky crotch in your face outrageous, we love you Hans MORE, MORE, MORE!!!!!

Ian Newton, Morning Juice, RadioAdelaide101.5FM

(image courtesy of Adelaide Fringe)