Fringe Parade Volunteer Call Out

Adelaide Fringe is around the corner, and the festival which brings together artists of all disciplines and backgrounds would not be able to exist without dedicated volunteers.

This is especially true of the Fringe opening parade. It’s Australia’s largest arts parade with more than 1500 artists and 80 luminous floats transform North Terrace. This years theme is Mythical Wonderland, listen in to the podcast to hear what you can expect this year!

Jad Bajalli who has been helping out as a volunteer for 7 years and Fringe Parade co-ordinator, Jude Henshall joined us in the studio.

The Fringe Opening Parade is on:

Saturday the 18th of February 2017

Adelaide Night Market from 5pm

Pre-Parade Entertainment from 7:30pm

Parade Starts at 8:30pm

North Terrace, Between King William Street and Frome Road

If you want to be a part of it, click here.

Produced by Jennie Lenman