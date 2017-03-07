Fringe Festival: What Doesn’t Kill You

Sally Hardy is an award winning writer for both stage and screen, and if that’s not impressive enough, she is also a published author. She has written over twenty plays, which have been performed throughout Australia, the UK and Canada.

Her latest play, ‘What doesn’t kill you’ raises questions regarding the effects of domestic violence on impressionable young men and you can catch it at the Fringe on the 16th and 17th of March 2017.

Sally Hardy joined us in the studio now and she also brought a few of the actors from the play too, Brock Murray, Daniel Jarmyn and Harry Mears.

Produced by Kvitka Becker

Image (left to right): Brock, Jennie, Daniel, Sally, Harry.