Friday 9am Bulletin

Cyclone Debbie has continued to wreak havoc on Australia’s east coast with large areas of Queensland and Northern New South Wales battered by torrential rain and heavy winds.

Power company, Engie, has announced a forty-million dollar upgrade of the Pelican point power station.

Over one-hundred organizations are appealing for Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull to set an Indigenous justice target and improve juvenile justice nationwide.

Following a decade-long campaign, Carly’s Law, a new legislation which protects minors from online predators has been introduced to Federal Parliament.

The controversial proposal to amend section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act has been blocked by The Senate last night.

South Australia’s Attorney- General John Rau is struggling to explain why anti-secrecy law reforms have been rejected by Labour in State Parliament.

In Sport…

Richmond have defeated Collingwood ninety-nine to eighty-eight at the MCG last night.

The Victorian Bushrangers have claimed the Sheffield Shield title in Alice Springs after a draw with The South Australian Redbacks.

