Friday 9am Bulletin

A mother of two from the Adelaide Hills has been identified as one of 40 people injured in yesterday’s terrorist attack in London.

A huge fire has engulfed a disused school in Adelaide’s north.

The Federation of Ethnic Communities’ Council of Australia will set out a case against changes to the controversial reforms to Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act today.

The legislation for the Federal Government’s childcare reforms passes the Senate but will return to the Lower House.

Electricity transmission networks could soon be required to invest in big batteries to stabilise the nation’s increasingly fragile power grid.

New research finds that a simple breath test on pregnant women with asthma can significantly reduce the likeliness of the disease in their babies.

In Sport…

Richmond beat Carlton by 43 points with Dustin Martin as the star player.

The Socceroos draw 1-1 with Iraq in their first match back in Tehran.

A competitor in the Australian National Skydiving Championships has passed away after his parachute entangled with another fellow jumper.

News Reader: Jarad McLoughlin; Sports Reader: Linda Huynh; Producer: Mackenzie Cavauiolo; Web Editor: Dale Anninos-Carter.