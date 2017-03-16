Friday 9am Bulletin

Power company AGL has launched the world’s largest residential virtual power plant in West Lakes yesterday afternoon.

Australians are set to face a vast reduction in social services, falling living standards and higher taxes without serious budget repair, as claimed by a submission from the Business Council of Australia.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission are investigating Australian banks for dodgy mortgage lending practices.

New information has come to light from a former detainee from Don Dale Youth Detention Centre.

Three people are lucky to be alive after their car rolled and crashed at Dry Creek overnight.

Jarrad Roughead returns to home club Hawthorn this year after missing last season to recover from cancer treatment for melanoma.

Nick Kyrgios has risen to the top yet again, this time defeating Novak Djokovic for the second time in a fortnight at the Indian Wells masters on Thursday.

Australian surfer Mick Fanning has made a winning comeback as a full-time professional.

Australian Cricket captain Steve Smith has hit a century after the first day of the third test against India in Ranchi.

